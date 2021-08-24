Netflix series filmed on Vancouver Island to premier in October
Netflix has announced that a TV series filmed on Vancouver Island will premier on the platform this fall.
The series, called Maid, is based on a bestselling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.
The show and book centre around the life of a single mother who struggles to survive through poverty and homelessness in the United States.
The complete 10-episode limited series is set to premier on Netflix on Oct. 1.
Maid was filmed across Greater Victoria in late 2020 and early 2021, sometimes closing down highways or recreation centres for filming.
Netflix released its first trailer for the limited series on Monday.
Maid was one of several productions that were shot in Greater Victoria this year.
Another high-profile project that filmed in Victoria in April was upcoming movie American Dreamer.
Members of the star-studded cast, including Peter Dinklage and Danny Pudi, could be seen filming outside the B.C. legislature building, which was standing in as "Brockton University" for the movie.
A release date for American Dreamer has not been announced yet.
