The tragic story of a Vancouver university student who mysteriously died in a U.S. hotel is being revisited in a series on Netflix.

Elisa Lam, who attended the University of British Columbia, is the subject of a newly released docu-series on the streaming platform.

The show, called Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, comes more than eight years after the young woman vanished in L.A.

It features the haunting, and now famous, elevator surveillance video from a downtown hotel. Lam can be seen entering the elevator, hitting several buttons, pressing herself against a wall away from the door, then peeking out of the door. The elevator doesn't move as she eventually gets out, stands just outside the door, moves her hands in a strange way, then eventually walks out of frame.

The video was the last time anyone would see Lam alive.

The grainy footage and the case surrounding her death is the subject of a high-end, four-episode production released this week.

Lam, 21, had travelled alone to L.A., and vanished partway through her trip.

Her case is gripping from the start, and the documentary includes several excerpts from CTV News reports at the time.

Almost three weeks after Lam disappeared, her body was found floating in a water tank on the hotel's roof.

To this day, no one knows for sure how she got there. Investigators ruled her death an accident, leaving room for many online conspiracy theories of what actually happened.

"I think one thing to hope for is a sincere pursuit of the facts, because goodness knows there are still lots of facts missing and many, many things that people would still like to know about this case," CTV News reporter Tom Walters said in an interview from L.A., where he is based.

"And if this is a four-part docu-series, one could hope for something new about the case. "

Not many people have heard from or seen her parents and sister since a sombre LAPD news conference held at the time of Lam's disappearance.

Producers of the series reached out to Lam's friends and family. The producers say they didn't want to appear in the show, but didn't object to it being made.

The director said if they ever change their minds he would try to convince executives at Netflix to add a new episode.

With a report from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi