Netflix series starring Mark Hamill shooting at downtown Vancouver church

A gothic church in downtown Vancouver will be appearing in an upcoming Netflix series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

Shooting on The Fall of the House of Usher – a miniseries featuring Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood – began shooting in B.C.'s Lower Mainland in January, and reportedly moved into the Holy Rosary Cathedral on Dunsmuir Street on Tuesday.

It's unclear which actors are involved in this week's filming.

A message on the church's website notes it won't be open for afternoon prayer until Friday, and that there will be no in-person 7:15 a.m. mass through Thursday due to the production.

Holy Rosary Cathedral is known for its eye-catching French gothic architecture and stained glass windows.

Most filming on the horror series will be taking place late at night, according to a shooting notice shared on Twitter.

The series is named after one of Poe's short stories, which follows a man who is called to visit an old friend in an eerie mansion, but will reportedly draw from multiple sources.

The production was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after actor Frank Langella faced allegations of on-set misconduct. His role as Roderick Usher, owner of the titular House of Usher, has since been recast.

Director Mike Flanagan's previous Netflix series, Midnight Mass, was also filmed in B.C., including in Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood.