Neuron launches 100 e-bikes in Calgary

Neuron Mobility launched 100 e-bikes in Calgary on June 1, 2022. (Neuron Mobility)

Calgarians concerned with the inflated price of gas now have another way to travel throughout the city.

On Wednesday, Neuron Mobility launched a fleet of 100 electric bikes, building on its existing e-scooter program.

"Both locals and visitors have strongly embraced Calgary’s e-scooter program and we’re thrilled to be adding Neuron’s e-bikes to the shared micromobility services offered, giving riders one more safe, sustainable option to get around the city," said Neuron spokesperson Ankush Karwal in a release.  

E-bikes are allowed to operate under Calgary's shared micromobility program, which grants permits to both Neuron and Bird Canada.

Though e-scooters are allowed on empty sidewalks, e-bikes are not.

E-bikes are allowedin bike lanes, on multi-use pathways and roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or lower.

Riders must be at least 18 years old and can book an e-bike through the Neuron App for the same price as an e-scooter.       

Helmets are required for e-bikes, while only encouraged for e-scooters.

