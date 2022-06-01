Neuron launches 100 e-bikes in Calgary
Calgarians concerned with the inflated price of gas now have another way to travel throughout the city.
On Wednesday, Neuron Mobility launched a fleet of 100 electric bikes, building on its existing e-scooter program.
"Both locals and visitors have strongly embraced Calgary’s e-scooter program and we’re thrilled to be adding Neuron’s e-bikes to the shared micromobility services offered, giving riders one more safe, sustainable option to get around the city," said Neuron spokesperson Ankush Karwal in a release.
E-bikes are allowed to operate under Calgary's shared micromobility program, which grants permits to both Neuron and Bird Canada.
Though e-scooters are allowed on empty sidewalks, e-bikes are not.
E-bikes are allowedin bike lanes, on multi-use pathways and roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or lower.
Riders must be at least 18 years old and can book an e-bike through the Neuron App for the same price as an e-scooter.
Helmets are required for e-bikes, while only encouraged for e-scooters.
