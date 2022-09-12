Neuron Mobility sees success in Airdrie amid new shared e-scooter pilot

Neuron Mobility says riders in Airdrie have quickly embraced the use of their e-scooters, with more than 50,000 kilometres travelled in the two months that they've been available.

Airdrie city council approved a two-year shared e-scooter pilot program in June and has two providers operating in the city: Bird Canada (silver) and Neuron (orange).

Neuron says since launching in Airdrie on July 1, they've had more than 4,000 riders take trips.

"It has been great to see Airdrie residents and visitors embrace the benefits of the city's e-scooter program so quickly," said Neuron Mobility regional manager for Alberta Daniel Rodrigo in a news release.

"We will continue to work closely with the City of Airdrie to support the program’s ongoing success."

The most popular riding areas seem to be local parks and pathways, Main Street and Eighth Street, according to Neuron.

Airdrie has more than 140 kilometres of paved pathways that support any type of micromobility or shared mobility vehicles, but you must be 16 or older to ride and, if under 18, have the consent of a parent or legal guardian.

E-scooters are allowed on sidewalks, pathways and roads with a speed limit of 30km/h or lower.

Airdrie's two-year shared e-scooter pilot will run until the end of October 2023.