Neuron Mobility wraps up first year of shared e-scooters in Airdrie
Neuron Mobility says riders in Airdrie travelled more than 65,000 kilometrestotal in the first year that the company's e-scooters were available for use.
Airdrie city council approved a two-year shared e-scooter pilot program in June and has two providers operating in the city: Bird Canada (silver) and Neuron (orange).
Neuron launched on July 1 and says Oct. 31 marks the final day its e-scooters will be available for 2022.
Then, on Nov. 1, the company will collect all 100 e-scooters from around the city.
"The e-scooters will be examined, tuned, and stored in the Neuron warehouse until the program restarts in the spring," said a Monday news release.
"Neuron riders have been informed of the season’s conclusion by e-mail and through in-app messaging."
Airdrie has more than 140 kilometres of paved pathways that support any type of micromobility or shared mobility vehicles, but you must be 16 or older to ride and, if under 18, have the consent of a parent or legal guardian.
E-scooters are allowed on sidewalks, pathways and roads with a speed limit of 30km/h or lower.
Airdrie's two-year shared e-scooter pilot will run until the end of October 2023.
-
Contenders for Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature seat, including Premier Danielle Smith, debate educationThe five candidates looking to represent the provincial riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat squared-off for the first time Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury group dedicated to helping homeless opens new locationA Sudbury organization dedicated to helping the city’s most vulnerable has opened a new location. The Go-Give Project planned to open on Durham Street, but switched to a Larch Street location instead.
-
Why Russia's pullout from Ukraine grain deal will impact prices in CanadaRussia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada.
-
United Way and 669 Heat in Sudbury kick off furnace giveawayThe United Way Centraide North East Ontario and Northern Air & Mechanical Systems have launched a furnace giveaway contest.
-
'What are they trying to hide?': B.C.'s refusal to release hospital ejection data concerns advocateA month after they announced plans were underway to eject hundreds of hospital patients to make room for a potential wave of COVID-19 and influenza patients, British Columbia’s government is fighting to conceal how many have been sent away.
-
-
'The last thing they want to do is surrender their pets': Food drive supports Calgary veterans, and their animalsMany Calgary veterans rely heavily on the Veterans Association Food Bank to feed not only themselves, but the animals they hold dear to their hearts.
-
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Fort McMurray neighbourhoodResidents of a Fort McMurray neighbourhood are being asked to shelter in place.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil 50th anniversary jerseyThe Sudbury Wolves unveiled a special jersey Tuesday to celebrate 50 years on the ice. Players were hard at work this summer designing the jersey with the 50th anniversary logo.