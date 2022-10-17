Never before seen fentanyl found in Sarnia

A drug investigation in Sarnia, Ont. has led to the discovery of fentanyl in a form that police say they have never seen before.

On Oct. 12, officers used a search warrant at two different homes in the city, one in the 200 block of Devine Street and the second residence in the 100 block of Martin Street.

Officers entered the homes around 10 p.m. and found fentanyl that according to police, had been pressed into molds resembling figures.

Police say it’s not clear why the fentanyl has been molded into these shapes but say it could be done for marketing the substance, creating an ID for the brand, or to disguise the substance as something less dangerous.

Other drugs seized included crystal methamphetamine, cannabis, cannabis edibles, codeine pills, dilaudid pills and Canadian cash.

The total street value of currency and controlled substances seized was $73,885.25

Three people from Sarnia ages 36, 58 and 65 have all been charged.