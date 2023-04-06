'Never really goes away': Former Broncos billet dad marks anniversary at crash site

On the fifth anniversary of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash, some families travelled to the crash site to pay their respects.

“The feeling never really goes away. This time every year it always brings sad memories,” said Dudley Warford, who was the billet dad for crash victim Evan Thomas.

He stood in the melting snow at the intersection of Highway 35 where a semi collided with a bus carrying the team on its way to Nipawin and looked at the crosses left to commemorate each victim — 16 crosses for each member killed. Thirteen others were injured.

Warford says he was the last one to speak to Evan before the 18-year-left. Like many, he remembers exactly where he was when he heard the news.

“We were pretty close to our cabin at the lake when we got the call. It was quite a shocker,” he said.

Some community members also made the pilgrimage to pay their respects.

“It impacted so many lives in a matter of seconds,” said Darnell Therres, born and raised in Humboldt. “I think that’s what makes us unique in Saskatchewan — that no matter what happens, especially a tragedy like this, you always feel it.”

Broncos supporter Erin Walcer said part of what made the tragedy so palpable was the team’s youth.

“Just seeing their lives taken like that so young; just absolutely young,” he said.