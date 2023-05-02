'Never wanted to do anything else': Toronto principal marks 40+ years at the helm

For 40 years and counting, Barrie Sketchley has been a school principal in Toronto.

The chair of the TSAA (Toronto School Administrators Association) said this makes him the longest-career principal in TDSB history and in the province of Ontario.

"I love working with young people, seeing them mature, watching where they're going, helping them get there," said Sketchley, "there's lots of laughter along the way as well as tears."

The 82 year old has worked in education his entire career starting as a teacher.

"I walked into a classroom in 1965 and never wanted to look back," he told CTV News Toronto, "and I've loved all of those years in between."

Monday night, the TSAA honoured Sketchley, awarding him a gift at a gala night held by the association.

"It means a great deal, it was a surprise," said Sketchley after being given the award.

It was presented to him by a former student of his, turned colleague, Sam Miceli.

Miceli also went on to be a principal in the TDSB and retired two years ago.

"(Sketchley) created the conditions so that not only all kids would have opportunities and feel safe," said Miceli, "but he was especially adept at observing and knowing, with other caring staff, which kids were on the outside looking in."

Sketchley taught Miceli at Bloor Collegiate Institute, which is where Miceli returned to work as a teacher when Sketchley was still there.

"There'll be no one like him," said Miceli. "I'm grateful that I had the chance to be his student and to be his student council president, and to learn the teaching under his wing and obviously to learn administration."

Sketchley has spent the last 30 years as the principal of Rosedale Heights School of the Arts, but it wasn't called that when he started.

"When I came it was a vocational school called Castle Frank," said Sketchley. "That was being phased out and what we were phasing in at the time was Rosedale Heights Secondary."

He said he identified about four teachers at the vocational school who were particularly strong, and they were all teaching the arts.

"I thought 'well, it wouldn't hurt to have a focus for the school in addition to being de-streamed,’" he explained.

Sketcheley said the school started with about 70 students, with parents willing to take a chance on a different kind of philosophy for the program.

The arts school would not require auditions or applications, he wanted to create a school that was open to everyone. It now has about 1,000 students in the Grade 9 to Grade 12.

Vice principal Stephen Bain told CTV News Toronto one of their students had never danced before entering in Grade 9, and went on to become a member of the National Ballet of Canada.

"It elevates if you like the significance of the arts, which are often seen, I think in the bigger world, as kind of decorative entertainment," Sketchley said.

Vanessa Wright is a Grade 12 student, and told CTV News Toronto when she first started at the school she was a bit closed minded with what she wanted to do.

"I walk out here with just a love for everything," she said. "It's not just singing and dancing and it just helped me expand in the art culture."

She described her principal as a kind person who is easy to talk to.

"He has a really great way of connecting with the students," said Wright.

Grade 11 student Devon Otto transferred to Rosedale Heights less than a year ago after not having a great experience at his last school.

"It's a very positive supportive space," said Otto. "Every day I go here I feel welcomed."

For student Tyler Prince, it's allowed him to explore music and learn instruments he never dreamed he'd get the chance to play.

"All my other friends say they wished they went to an arts school because they'd have another leg up," said Prince.

He described his principal as inspiring.

"(It) shows just how much he cares too," said Prince, "to stay around and help out all these kids for generations is something that people can only dream about doing."

Before becoming principal at Rosedale Heights, Sketchley was at a number of other schools. At one point he was acting principal at a high school in Regent Park.

"There were three lads who the teacher couldn't control," said Sketchley, so he ended up teaching them math for the semester.

He said they managed to get their math credit and at the end of the year one of the students invited Sketchley home to see his puppies.

"Can you imagine that out of a rough and tumble place, 'would you come and see my puppies'?" said Sketchley."Yeah, that's my reward, better than any bonus."

It's the stories like this one, or being invited into the homes of some of his former students when he went to check on them or bring them items they'd forgotten, that Sketchley remembers the most.

"I can't believe all those years have passed so quickly," said Sketchley, "and I never wanted to do anything else."