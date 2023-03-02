New 14-unit supportive housing facility to open in Barrie amidst housing crisis
The County of Simcoe announced plans to open a new supportive housing facility in partnership with local shelters.
The move comes amid a housing and opioid crisis that has left many vulnerable people struggling to survive on the streets.
The new 14-unit facility, located at the corner of Tiffin and Innisfil streets in Barrie, will be opening in the next month, according to the County.
"We are very excited to be opening up 77 Tiffin soon," said Mina Fayez-Bahgat, the County's general manager, Social and Community Services. "This opportunity gives 14 more people in our community affordable, safe housing and supportive care."
The County announced it teamed up with the Busby Centre and Elizabeth Fry Society to run the facility, with $2.5 million in provincial government funding.
Across the region, hundreds of people are battling food and housing insecurity, with many also fighting mental health and substance abuse.
The provincial government pledged $25 million annually to combat homelessness plaguing municipalities across Ontario, money those living on the streets say can't come soon enough.
