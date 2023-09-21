New $19M addictions recovery centre opens in Lethbridge

A new $19-million addictions recovery facility has opened in Lethbridge.

The 50-bed Lethbridge Recovery Community, operated by Fresh Start Recovery Centre, will provide free, long-term addiction treatment for up to 200 people a year.

"Our team is proud to offer support to those seeking recovery and help in rebuilding their lives," said Bruce Holstead, executive director of Fresh Start Recovery Centre, in a Thursday news release.

So far, only 10 clients have moved in.

"It's been a long time since life looked this hopeful, life looked this good," said Reid Metheral, who has struggled with drugs and alcohol for 20 years.

"I was overwhelmed when I first got here, at the facility, at the resources we have here, the staff."

Another client, Christin Morin, says he is thrilled.

"it's awesome. I’ve been in addiction (recovery) for a little bit now, and for this place all I feel is gratitude."

Clients at the facility will have access a range of services including opioid treatment medications, counselling, employment, training and financial and housing supports.

"This facility represents hope, healing and resiliency for everyone who enters it," said Dan Williams, Alberta's minister of mental health and addiction.

The province says the opening of the facility increases treatment capacity in Lethbridge by approximately 65 per cent.

"With so much pain felt and seen from addiction, this new facility offers a bright future for those suffering from the illness today, along with the families who call southern Alberta home," said Blaine Hyggen, Lethbridge mayor.

"For years, our community has watched the devastating impacts of addiction," added Nathan Neudorf, MLA for Lethbridge-East. "I am proud to welcome this service to southern Alberta."

The Lethbridge Recovery Community is the second addictions facility to open in Alberta this year; one in Red Deer opened in May.

Nine more recovery sites are planned or under construction across the province.

Fresh Start hopes to have the Lethbridge Recovery Community running at full capacity by November.