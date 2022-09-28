New $2 coin commemorates 1972 Summit Series on 50th anniversary

Fifty years to the day after Canada defeated the Soviet Union in the 1972 Summit Series, the Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a special coin commemorating the occasion.

The $2 coin is entering circulation on Wednesday to commemorate Canada’s victory in the clash of hockey superpowers, which ended with a win in Game 8 on Sept. 28, 1972 thanks to Paul Henderson’s goal with 34 seconds left.

“Hockey is a defining aspect of our national Canadian identity, and in 1972 Team Canada helped inspire a generation of Canadians,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a news release. “This new circulation coin may be a small token, but I hope—fifty years later—that it might help to inspire another.”

The reverse of the coin, designed by Canadian artist Joel Kimmel, features two Team Canada hockey players set against the team’s maple leaf jersey emblem. They are framed by the words “THE SERIES” and “50 YEARS” in English and French.

The coaches’ initials and the jersey numbers of every player surround the core. The obverse still features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Three million of the coins have been minted, of which two million feature a coloured inner core. The Mint says they will gradually reach Canadians as bank branches and businesses replenish their inventories of $2 coins.

“The Summit Series is a compelling reminder of what Canadians can accomplish when they unite, work hard and persevere,” said Royal Canadian Mint President and CEO Marie Lemay. “I hope that this coin will inspire Canadians of all ages, genders and backgrounds, on the ice or in everyday life.”

The Mint is also issuing several collector coins, proceeds from which will be donated to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

Collectors can get a special wrap roll of the colourized coins for $79.95 each or a special wrap roll set of coloured and uncoloured coins for $159.90.

There is also a large-scale pure silver version of the coin for $189.95 and a pure gold version for $4,099.95.

The collectibles can be ordered on the Mint’s website and at their Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques.