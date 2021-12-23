New 25-person capacity limits for Ottawa's outdoor rinks, trails

Ottawa's top doctor is imposing new capacity limits on outdoor recreational amenities, including skating rinks, sledding hills and winter trails, in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has issued a "Letter of Instruction" to limit the number of people at outdoor recreational facilities, along with mandatory masking rules for people walking to the rink and trails. The new rules for outdoor recreational amenities come the same day Ottawa saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

Starting Sunday, Dec. 26, the maximum capacity for ice rinks, and the entry areas for sledding hills and ski trails is 25 people, unless otherwise posted. Neighbourhood outdoor rinks and ice pads will have a 25-person capacity limit or less for smaller rinks.

For the outdoor refrigerated rinks including the Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall, Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, Lansdowne Park Skating Court and Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink, the maximum capacity will be limited to posted capacity limits and require everyone to maintain a two-metre distance.

Dr. Etches says for all other outdoor recreational amenities, including skating trails and ovals, the top of tobogganing hills, trail heads and access points to trails for walking, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, capacity is also capped at 25 people.

New capacity limits & restrictions will be implemented at outdoor #OttCity & privately operated recreation facilities starting Dec. 26 at 12:01 am.



Maximum capacity of 25 people will be in place at various amenities: https://t.co/iKY62yElcy

Two-metre distance must be maintained. pic.twitter.com/KHEL2oR02W

Masks will be required for anyone who accesses the outdoor recreational amenities, including spectators. It is "highly recommended" you wear a mask while engaging in physical activity, said the city of Ottawa in a statement.

Indoor change rooms and indoor clubhouses, excluding bathrooms, are to be closed to the public.

Under the Letter of Instruction, Etches says facility operators must post signage outlining the capacity limits and physical distancing requirements.

The city of Ottawa says non-compliance with the regulations may result in a fine up to a maximum of $100,000.

On Monday, Dr. Etches issued a Letter of Instruction to limit capacity to 50 per cent at its recreation and culture indoor facilities. The reduced capacity restrictions include arenas, skate changing facilities and recreation and community centres.