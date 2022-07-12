New $3-million pool approved for Lanspeary Park
The aging Lanspeary Pool is being replaced.
Windsor city council voted unanimously to approve $3-million for a new pool at Lanspeary Park.
The outdoor pool on Langlois Avenue is closed this year due to the number of repairs it needs.
After the first round of the Lanspeary Park Master Plan Consultation, city officials say the community wanted three amenities to stay.
"The outdoor rinks, the sheltered gazebo, as well as the outdoor swimming pool,” said Ray Mensour, commissioner of community services. “So, the consultation that just concluded last month included that. We will be doing a second round of consultations regarding the park as a whole but the pool was one amenity that the public valued."
A second round of master plan consultation is planned once the designs are finished for the pool and change rooms in the next two months.
