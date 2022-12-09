New $4B critical minerals strategy to be announced in Vancouver
Canada's new $4-billion critical minerals strategy will at first focus on the six categories of metals and minerals with the biggest potential for growth.
Lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper and the group of 17 metals and minerals known as rare earth elements will be prioritized for investments in exploration, production and processing.
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson will officially release the strategy during an event in Vancouver today.
In it, he repeatedly refers to critical minerals as a “generational opportunity” for Canada because they are key to facilitating the world's push to power our lives without burning fossil fuels.
They are used in long lists of modern technology from laptops and cellphones to hydrogen fuel cells, electric-vehicle batteries and semiconductors.
Clean Energy Canada says the battery supply chain opportunities could contribute up to $48 billion a year to Canada's economy by 2030 and support as many as 250,000 jobs.
-
What could an Ontario byelection say about Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre?On Monday, people living in the Greater Toronto Area riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore will be able to vote in a federal byelection triggered by the resignation of former Liberal MP Sven Spengemann.
-
'I am living my dream right now': Actress inspiring other immigrants to follow their dreamsA former Fort McMurray resident is showing off her skills on the small and big screen alongside celebrities like Jason Momoa.
-
Edmontonians run with Santa to support the Salvation ArmySanta and his elves were running in Hawrelak Park Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army and its Christmas campaign.
-
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fireMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over PortugalEcstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.
-
King Charles visits Wrexham AFC, the soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneyKing Charles and the Queen Consort visited Wrexham AFC on Friday, the soccer club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 69 months in prison on fraud chargeA Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon.
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incidentEdmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.