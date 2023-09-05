New 500-bed residence at University of Waterloo to prioritize Indigenous design principles

The University of Waterloo says it plans to centre Indigenous principles in the design of a new 500-bed residence set to open on campus in fall of 2026.

In a news release Tuesday, the university said the building will feature a community healing garden where medicine plants can be grown, gathering spaces equipped for smudging and areas for live-in Elders to meet with students.

The building team is working with Indigenous-owned architecture firm Two Row and the university’s Office of Indigenous Relations on the project, the university said.

“It's vital to actively seek out opportunities to move forward together with Indigenous communities in every step we take as a university, and the spaces where our students will live is a good and important example of how we can do that," University President and Vice-Chancellor Vivek Goel said in the release. “This investment is also a key contribution to continuing to grow the region's housing capacity, which is especially significant in light of the ongoing challenge of availability in our community and across the country.”

The university said the new residence will feature multiple accessible room options, dedicated counselling and wellness spaces, and all-gender washrooms.

It’s being purpose-built for mixed-year accommodation with dorm-style rooms for first-years and more private independent living options for upper-year students.

"The mixed-year model is beneficial for both first-year and upper-year students," Chris Read, associate provost of students said in the release. "First-year students gain access to mentors in upper-years who can help them integrate into campus communities, and upper-year students gain access to a desirable, on-campus housing experience and leadership opportunities."

The university said sustainability will also be top of mind in the design of the new building. It plans to use recycled building materials and air source heat pumps – a low carbon heating system.

Pending final approval, the university plans to break ground on the project in July 2024.