New $65M grain terminal opens near Saskatoon

The Town of Delisle is home to a new grain-cleaning terminal after a $65 million investment from AGT Foods and Ingredients Inc.

On July 14, AGT cut the ribbon on a new grain terminal featuring a large cleaning capacity of approximately 1,000 tonnes of grain per hour, according to a news release.

The terminal provides AGT Foods the ability to quickly receive grain and pulses from producers in the central and west-central regions of the province, and can clean entire unit trains in half a day, ready for market, AGT said.

“This will allow good, sustainably-produced Saskatchewan products to be exported to international markets, and to feed families around the world,” said Premier Scott Moe in a social media post.

The new facility is expected to provide Saskatchewan’s agriculture sector with additional options for Saskatchewan farmers and farm families to market and deliver their grains, including durum wheat and pulses, such as lentils and peas, and maintaining Saskatchewan’s leadership position as a producer and exporter of ag products, AGT said.