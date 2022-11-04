New $9M ride dubbed 'Canada's fastest launch coaster' coming to Playland

A new $9-million ride is coming to Playland and it's being called "Canada's fastest launch coaster."

The Pacific National Exhibition made the announcement Friday, saying the multi-million dollar coaster will feature "an opening tunnel, 18 metre first drop, airtime hills, helices and sweeping turns that make the experience unlike anything else in the country."

The name and theme of the ride are still being worked on and will be shared in the coming months.

"This is an incredibly exciting day," said PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost in a news release.

"Despite the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PNE has displayed its resiliency and innovation by not only surviving the pandemic, but by pivoting our business throughout it to emerge in a place to invest in this spectacular ride and into Playland's future."

The new launch coaster is being designed and built by renowned Italian designer Zamperla and it will take over the previous location of the retired Corkscrew Coaster.

Last summer, the PNE added the Skybender amusement ride to its fleet, which was also built by Zamperla.

Construction for the new coaster is set to begin in 2023, with the ride expected to open at Playland in 2024.

"This coaster will be the fastest of its kind in North America. It will have over 1,200 feet of track and it's going to rise and drop from almost six stories in the air with the speed, thrills and twist and turns," said Frost.

"It will be a very different thrilling experience, but complementary to our current Wooden Coaster and the mix of attractions we have."