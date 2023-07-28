New addiction treatment centre breaks ground in Blind River

A new addiction treatment facility for Indigenous adults is coming to Blind River, after operating out of a century-old building since 1990.

Benbowopka Treatment Centre recently held a ground-breaking ceremony in honour of the $14-million build, which was recently approved by the federal government.

The centre has been applying to Indigenous Services Canada for seven years now, and officials were filled with "both relief and excitement" when the proposal was finally accepted.

Serpent River First Nation Chief Brent Bissaillion serves in many roles related to the new 16-bed facility. Bissaillion also serves as the head of Bonbowopka's board of directors.

"It’s going to be a place for our community to start healing, our communities to start healing,” he said.

“With all the addictions and mental health issues that rage in the country right now, this is going to be a big step forward for the region."

Former Serpent River First Nation Chief Earl Commanda was on hand for the ceremony. He played a vital role in securing the original site in the 1980s.

"I was the one who wrote the original proposal for the treatment centre,” Commanda said.

“The expanded facility, I think it’s going to be an even better facility than we've experienced the last 33 years."

Originally a mansion owned by a lumber baron, the current facility could house 11 residents, but had space issues and wasn't connected to Blind River sewer and water.

Jim Baraniuk, acting director for the Benbowopka Treatment Centre, said the new building comes with numerous improvements.

"The new facility will have state-of-the art recreational equipment for fitness, modern facilities related to kitchen areas where the clients will be able to actually engage,” Baraniuk said.

“There is a client area for teaching them cooking and how to help with meals. There is a whole upgrade related to cultural areas."

Both the residence and administration building are going to remain in place.

Allan Moffatt, CEO of Mamaweswen North Shore Tribal Council, said with some upkeep the two structures could be used to add more services to the area.

"Maybe some transitional support housing, maybe making it a hub for education excellence for treatment of mental health," Moffatt said.

As for the new build, tenders have gone out, and the facility is expected to be complete in roughly a year's time.