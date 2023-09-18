New addiction treatment centre getting ready to open in Sault Ste. Marie

With the much-anticipated opening of the new addiction treatment centre in Sault Ste. Marie, Northway Wellness Centre is holding public tours Thursday.

The residential withdrawal management and safe beds program run by Sault Area Hospital is opening soon to patients at a newly renovated facility located at 145 Old Garden River Rd.

It "is a short-term service that provides safe care for individuals 16 and older who are experiencing substance withdrawal, are intoxicated, or seeking help with relapse prevention," the hospital said in a news release.

"The safe beds program provides in-house treatment for up to 30 days for stabilization and to prevent mental health inpatient admissions or entry into the criminal justice system."

Service at the centre is designed to help people with mental health and/or addiction needs in a home-like setting without medical intervention.

Ahead of accepting patients, the centre is holding guided tours Sept. 21 from 2–7 p.m. at the facility.

Free parking is available behind the building.

The move in date will be announced Sept. 21, Rose Calibani, a spokesperson for Northway, told CTV News in an email.

"Northway will accept referrals from outside of Algoma," Calibani said.