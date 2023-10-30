New aerial firetruck arrives in Springwater., Ont.

Springwater Fire & Emergency Services is celebrating the arrival of its aerial fire truck.

Aerial platform fire trucks can serve a critical role in enabling firefighters to reach heights exceeding two stories.

They also allow for a more effective knockdown of fully-involved fires through the deployment of elevated master streams aimed at the fire.

“The acquisition of our first aerial fire truck signifies our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community,” says Fire Chief Jeff Kirk. “This state-of-the-art aerial truck will undoubtedly strengthen our firefighting capabilities, reinforcing our ability to respond to a wide range of emergency situations effectively.”

Springwater firefighters have completed their training on the new aerial truck, and it will officially be put into service on Tuesday.

Features of the new aerial platform fire truck include:

Seating for six firefighters

A 2,000-gallon-per-minute fire pump capacity

A 500-gallon onboard water tank

Reaches a height of 110 feet

A 20-gallon foam tank

Cutting edge 3-way aerial hands-free communication system for enhanced coordination

A remote-control master-stream nozzle for effective fire management.

The Pierce Ascendant Aerial Platform truck was purchased through the township’s 10-year capital plan and was funded through development charges.

It was procured through Commercial Emergency Equipment, headquartered in Woodstock, Ont., and manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing, located in the U.S.