New affordable housing building for women and children opens in Inglewood

YW Calgary is celebrating the completion of its new 21-unit affordable housing building in Inglewood that will soon offer women and their children a safe, secure and healing space.

The long-term housing facility in the southeast neighbourhood will provide families escaping domestic violence with a place to call their own.

"In Calgary, there is simply not enough safe, appropriate and affordable housing that allows women to regain their independence." said Sue Tomney, YW Calgary CEO, in a statement released Wednesday.

"This new affordable housing facility will provide 21 two and three-bedroom units for women and children as well as offer access to YW's continuum of programs and services, including counselling, parenting programs and domestic violence outreach."

The building is located across the street from the YW Hub facility.