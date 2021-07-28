New affordable housing complex coming to Brandon

A new 48-unit affordable housing complex is coming to Brandon, Man.

On Wednesday, the federal and provincial governments announced they will be collaborating with the City of Brandon on the complex, which will be built at the site of the former Fleming School.

“Our Government is helping ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Ahmed Hussen, minister of families, children and social development, in a news release.

“Our investments, through the National Housing Strategy, will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most, both in Brandon and across the country. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

The $11-million project will have 42 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units. Among these total units will also be eight units on the main floor made accessible for people with disabilities or mobility issues.

Rent at the new complex must remain affordable for 20 years.

“Our government continues to make important investments in affordable housing, so that all families in Manitoba, including those with lower incomes, can have a safe place to call home,” said Rochelle Squires, Manitoba’s families minister.

“Affordable housing creates benefits that last a lifetime and strengthen our communities and province as a whole.”

The governments of Canada and Manitoba are providing $1.56 million over two years for the complex, with the potential for future investments.

The City of Brandon is providing $1.56 million from provincial grant funding to make sure the project is completely affordable. It is also contributing a 20-year offsetting grant equal to 50 per cent of the municipal tax payable, as well as the land, which is valued at more than $1 million.

Private developer Kirk Brugger is leading the project. Construction is set to begin in the spring of next year.

Brugger noted that this project is close to his heart.

“Ten years ago this summer we lost our daughter Kayleigh and her boyfriend Paul in an accident,” Brugger said.

“Kayleigh volunteered to teach English to immigrant children, and Paul came from a hard-working immigrant family that still calls Brandon home. We dedicate this project in their memory.”