New affordable housing for people recovering from addictions opens in Saskatoon

Some people recovering from addictions in Saskatoon will soon have a place to call home and a chance to avoid homelessness in a drug-free environment.

Oxford House Saskatchewan (OHS) celebrated its grand opening for 25 units in Saskatoon Friday morning, five houses with five bedrooms each.

OHS already has five affordable housing units in Regina to help support people recovering from addictions.

OHS Executive Director Mark Soloway says there’s a “huge need” for housing for people recovering from addictions.

“There is no limit, we have individuals that have been with us for five, six years now and typical stay is about three to six months,” Soloway said.

People living in the home will have to complete a 28-day treatment program before being accepted.

Four of the five houses already have people living inside. Soloway says the last house will welcome its guests by the end of the month.

“We’re trying to be that stability coming out of treatment because that is the biggest issue, you leave a 20-day treatment program and you go back to your community, you back into those networks that cause triggers,” Soloway said.

Rent is $635 per month with a $100 sobriety deposit that will go back to residents if they choose to leave and remain sober during their time in the home.

Soloway says if OHS were to house everyone recovering from addictions, they would be 20 per cent over capacity. He says when people do leave a home, it’s often due to relapse.

Al Reisinger’s son Alexander died from addictions complications at 23-years-old and hopes his legacy will live on. One of the homes unveiled during the press conference Friday was named after him.

He says primary rehab is lacking in the province and says he sent his son for rehabilitation to Arizona.

“It gives a lot of people hope and gives people an opportunity of entering mainstream society again, to heal family relationships, to continue education, to get jobs … I think that is a worthwhile endeavor,” Reisinger said.

Reisinger hopes that municipal and provincial governments put pressure on the federal government to provide funding specially for rehab and mental health supports.

“You can’t just put somebody in a rehab facility for 28 days, discharge people into nothing and expect there to be long term success,” he said.

Minister of Justice Gordon Wyant says being able to provide funding of $865,000 is important when it comes to dealing with addiction issues in the province.

“We need to continue to do work in this area. Twenty five is a good first step in Saskatoon but we certainly need to do some more work,” Wyant said.

He acknowledges addictions is a “serious problem in Saskatchewan” and says conversations with other governments will help move forward other options to provide more services for people suffering with addictions.

Soloway says their goal is to expand to other small cities in the province such as Prince Albert and North Battleford.

“The bottom line is that addiction isn’t just in Saskatoon and Regina, it’s across the province and so many communities can benefit from the Oxford House model," he said.