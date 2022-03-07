New affordable housing project in North Bay

A new affordable housing complex is coming to North Bay.

Christian Horizons is retrofitting a former L’Arche Canada group home into an affordable housing building.

"We’re hoping to retrofit it into four-two bedroom apartments, all affordable housing units," said James Palmer, an area manager with Christian Horizons.

Funding will come from different levels of government and Christian Horizons will also be paying for some of the renovations, Palmer said.

There’s also a push for the community to get involved, as various fundraising events will be held to raise money towards the renovation.

"Affordable housing is really hard to come by in North Bay. People experiencing disabilities have often been forgotten about throughout COVID-19," said Nicole Lauzon, a Nipissing University student who’s hosting a fundraising event this month.

"It’s important for students, older adults, all different populations that really need affordable housing, so we’re hoping to raise awareness and raise funds."

Palmer told CTV News the building will be accessible for all people.

"We are earmarking units for people with developmental disabilities. But we really believe in inclusive housing as well, so we want to provide space for people who might need accessibility standards. We will have some of that in our main floor unit," he said.

"Student housing is a big need in the city as well right now, so that’s definitely something we’re in conversation about."

There’s no set date on when the housing project will be complete but Palmer said renovations will start this spring.