New affordable rental units open in Victoria fire hall building
Approximately 130 new rental homes are now open in downtown Victoria for people with moderate to low incomes.
The Dalmatian development is located above the new Victoria Fire Hall No. 1 at 1025 Johnson Street.
This development is part of a partnership between the provincial government, the City of Victoria, Pacifica Housing, and Dalmatian Developments. Pacifica Housing owns and operates the building.
The Dalmatian is the largest purpose-built affordable rental of its kind in downtown Victoria, with monthly rent ranging from $375 to $2,900, depending on the size of the unit and the resident's income.
“We are taking action to build affordable rental housing in Victoria and across British Columbia,” said Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon in a release Monday.
“Through our new Homes for People action plan, we’re supporting vibrant and diverse communities by providing housing for a range of people at rents they can afford.”
The province says the project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the government. More than 74,000 new homes have been constructed or are underway since 2017, including more than 3,000 in Victoria.
