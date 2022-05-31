New after-school program aims to help students both academically and personally

The local United Way, along with support from local organizations, is launching an after-school program to improve kids’ math and literacy skills.

The new “Ignite Academy” will offer extra assistance to kids in Grades 2 to Grade 7 while providing wrap-around support for families as well.

“We know math and literacy skills are critical indicators of future success, including having more students graduate high school, and having more graduates move on to post-secondary education,” said Jessica Sartori, ProsperUs leadership council co-Chair and CEO of John McGivney Children’s Centre.

ProsperUs is a collective of Windsor-Essex community partners with a goal of providing a “Cradle to Career” strategy to better serve the children of Windsor and Essex County.

Ignite Academy will support 360 students at six program sites as of September.

The program will be hosted within school communities in Windsor and Leamington, including General Brock, Begley, Immaculate Conception, St. James, St. Louis and Queen Elizabeth elementary schools.

The Ignite Academy is the first solution to come out of an “extensive community consultation process” with goals of not only improving literacy and math skills but improving school attendance, increasing students’ self-esteem and building stronger relationships with peers.

“From those consultations, we’re designing made-in-Windsor-Essex solutions that will allow families and kids to get the support they need, when and how they need it, and to align resources to serve the community more effectively,” Sartori said.

The program will offer academic support, nutrition, recreation and cultural activities as well as mentorship, mental wellness, family success coaches, parent engagement and support for the diverse cultural needs of the Windsor-Essex communities.

The following community partners are working together to deliver Ignite Academy: