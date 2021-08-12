New Agawa Canyon Tour Train station set to open

One of Sault Ste. Marie's most popular tourist attractions is set to resume welcoming visitors - this time from a new home. The new Agawa Canyon Tour Train station will open to the public next month.

The new train station is on the Machine Shop grounds on Huron Street. It features a number of amenities, including a restaurant and brewery. There is also an indoor climbing wall and Indigenous art exhibit, featuring a mural painted by Thomas Sinclair.

Tourism officials say the train tour brings in about 30,000 people and roughly $7.5 million in economic benefits.