New agreement to promote treaty education on P.E.I.

A new agreement between the Prince Edward Island government and the Epekwitk Assembly of Councils is set to pave the path to treaty education curriculum in schools across the province.

The Treaty Education Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed Wednesday, with representatives Chief Junior Gould of Abegweit First Nation and Chief Darlene Bernard of Lennox Island First Nation present.

Chief Bernard says the Treaty Education MOU marks the first step in Indigenous communities working together with the province to develop treaty education curriculum in schools, as well as the development of treaty education programs and projects.

“It is key that the Epekwitnewaq Mi’kmaq and Islanders have knowledge of these treaties and what they mean to us collectively,” Chief Bernard said in a news release. “We are all Treaty People, and with that comes with rights and responsibilities, not just for the Mi’kmaq, but for all Islanders. I encourage people to take time to learn about Aboriginal and Treaty rights, and what they mean for us all as we move forward together.”

Chief Gould considers the Treaty Education MOU “an encouraging symbol of the progress that the Mi’kmaq and the Province have made together.”

“Epekwitk is home to all Islanders, and it is vital that we take time to acknowledge and learn about our true shared history,” Gould said, in the release. “We can accomplish so much when we work together in peace and friendship, as our ancestors intended when they signed the Peace and Friendship Treaties.”

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and Chiefs Bernard and Gould originally planned to sign the Treaty Education MOU on Oct. 1 for Treaty Day. The signing was postponed due to recovery efforts related to post-tropical storm Fiona.

“Treaty education is very important and will be useful for all Islanders,” said King, who is also the Minister responsible for Indigenous Relations, in the release. “Through this, we can reinforce our relationship with the P.E.I. Mi’kmaq and Indigenous peoples.”