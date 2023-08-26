New air quality advisory as wildfire smoke returns to Metro Vancouver

After a few days of clearer skies in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, officials have issued another air quality advisory as more wildfire smoke wafts into the region.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District issued the latest advisory Friday morning, warning that "high concentrations of fine particulate matter" from wildfires in B.C. and Washington state are lingering in many areas.

The advisory applies to the northwest, southwest, northeast and southeast parts of Metro Vancouver, as well as the central and eastern Fraser Valley.

"Postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity while fine particulate matter and ozone concentrations are high, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable," reads the advisory.

The region's last air quality advisory was lifted Tuesday, after wind cleared away the smoke and many residents saw blue skies for the first time in several days.

Last weekend, parts of the Lower Mainland saw their air quality index rise to 10+, or “very high risk,” as a result of wildfire smoke.

Officials said poor air quality is a greater concern for people with underlying health conditions, including everything form asthma to heart disease, as well as babies, children, pregnant people and the elderly.

People who work outdoors and those experiencing homelessness are also potentially at higher risk, according to the MVRD.

Friday's advisory will remain in place until further notice, officials said.