New Alberta wild horse management plan aims to encourage sustainability of animals, ecosystems

Alberta has a new plan to help manage the more than 1,400 wild horses that call the province home.

The government developed the feral horse management framework to help encourage the wild horses’ sustainability while addressing the impact they have on the ecosystem.

The plan seeks to reduce the pressures the movement of growing feral horse populations can put on the province’s rangelands, wildlife and livestock. The province said some of the equine management zones in Alberta are facing significant sustainability challenges due to the size of horse populations.

Of the more than 1,400 feral horses counted in the province, 969 are located in the Sundre equine management zone, according to a 2023 count.

The province notes these numbers are a “minimum count” as there could be more horses than were observed and counted.

Alberta’s other equine management zones are located around Brazeau, Nordegg, Clearwater, Ghost River and Elbow.

The science-based management plan includes a pilot project with the Wild Horses of Alberta Society where capture permits are issued to place distressed or nuisance feral horses into adoption programs.

The full management framework can be read on the province’s website.