New angling regulations coming to Manitoba next month

New angling regulations, including changes to licences, are coming to Manitoba beginning on April 1.

On Wednesday, Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt announced that a new one-day angling licence will be valid for chosen dates.

He added that anglers will be able to carry their angling licences on an electronic device, but printed copies remain acceptable.

New angling licences can be purchased online or at participating vendors beginning on April 1, and annual licences will be valid starting May 1. Changes to fees will align with the new licence types.

“As new regulations come into effect, anglers will be able to experience a whole new fishing adventure,” Nesbitt said in a news release.

“It’s exciting to be able to catch species such as northern pike and smallmouth bass during a time that has traditionally been closed. The Manitoba government encourages everyone to explore the province’s world-class fisheries.”

Nesbitt noted that walleye fishing will be closed starting on April 3 this year. The walleye fishing season then opens on May 13 for the southern fishing division, except for Lake Winnipeg, which opens on May 20. For the northwest and north central fishing divisions, the walleye fishing seasons opens on May 20.

Some areas will be closed to fishing this spring to protect spawning stocks. This includes the Red River between the Lockport Dam and Lake Winnipeg; Dauphin Lake and its tributaries, excluding the Vermilion Reservoir; and the Assiniboine River downstream of the Portage Diversion to Provincial Road 240.

All anglers are required to get a Manitoba angling licence to fish in the province, unless you’re exempt or fishing within a federal park.

Those who do not require an angling licence to fish include seniors, active military members and veterans who live in Manitoba; however, they need to show proof of age, residency and identification.

The 2023 Manitoba Angler’s Guide can be found online.