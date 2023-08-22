New animal clinic in Sudbury to help pet owners access vet care

A new subsidized community support service is starting in Greater Sudbury to help pet owners without the means to bring their animals to the vet for care.

The new animal wellness clinic run by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is located in the Capreol fire station parking lot on Railway Avenue, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

It is available "to those who receive government subsidy or have an Indigenous status card and do not have a relationship with a local veterinarian," and will provide general wellness exams, vaccinations and end-of-life care.

The clinic will also offer feline spays and neuters.

City spokesperson Cassandra Maki told CTV News in an email "Ontario SPCA Wellness Service fees are subsidized to provide a 50 per cent discount," to those who qualify.

In addition to the service in Capreol, the clinic will be travelling around the community between August and November offering 'Mobile Wellness Days.'

"Spays and neuters are not available at the mobile wellness clinics," the city said.

"If a pet requires spay or neuter, one can be booked at the time of their mobile wellness clinic appointment. For animals who require additional care, the family will be referred to a local veterinarian for additional treatment."

The first two mobile clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

O'Connor Park at 140 St. George Street in the Flour Mill from Aug. 28–30

Morel Family Park, also known as Adamsdale Playground, on Second Avenue in Minnow Lake from Sept. 14-16

"To book an appointment for your pet at one of the Mobile Wellness Days, please contact 311 by phone, email at 311@greatersudbury.ca or live chat at 311.greatersudbury.ca," the city said.

The clinic is not able to treat animals in emergency situations.

