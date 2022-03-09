New apartment buildings with 115 units proposed for Amherstburg

New apartment buildings are proposed for the former General Chemical property in Amherstburg.

Amherstburg council is holding a special meeting on Wednesday to look at the proposed development along Sandwich Street North and Brunner Avenue.

Piroli Construction acquired the 6.4 hectare parcel of land in 2021 and plans to build Riverview Apartments Amherstburg in the location.

The design is two, six-storey apartment buildings with 115 units each.

Council will look at a zoning application and site plan approvals for the first phase and zoning for the second phase. A site plan application is expected to be submitted at a later date.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo tells AM800 News residential demand has increased dramatically in the town.

"Amherstburg, looking at the last census, shows excellent growth in the residential area," DiCarlo says. "But one of the big things were lacking is rental properties like apartments. So this really does fill a void that we've had for some time."

The former General Chemical property has been vacant since the plant closed in 2005.