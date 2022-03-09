New apartment buildings with 115 units proposed for Amherstburg
New apartment buildings are proposed for the former General Chemical property in Amherstburg.
Amherstburg council is holding a special meeting on Wednesday to look at the proposed development along Sandwich Street North and Brunner Avenue.
Piroli Construction acquired the 6.4 hectare parcel of land in 2021 and plans to build Riverview Apartments Amherstburg in the location.
The design is two, six-storey apartment buildings with 115 units each.
Council will look at a zoning application and site plan approvals for the first phase and zoning for the second phase. A site plan application is expected to be submitted at a later date.
Mayor Aldo DiCarlo tells AM800 News residential demand has increased dramatically in the town.
"Amherstburg, looking at the last census, shows excellent growth in the residential area," DiCarlo says. "But one of the big things were lacking is rental properties like apartments. So this really does fill a void that we've had for some time."
The former General Chemical property has been vacant since the plant closed in 2005.
-
-
Victoria business owners optimistic about downtown safety as tourism season restartsOn April 6, Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship visit in three years, and with it comes optimism.
-
Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3-D guns; FBI involved in investigationBrandon police have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.
-
GiveSendGo tells court it is refunding convoy donations amid freezing orderLawyers for a proposed class-action lawsuit against the convoy protest in Ottawa argued in court Wednesday that GiveSendGo may be in breach of a freezing order on funds raised for the convoy on the website.
-
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 daysAn Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
-
Local leaders reject Alberta police force plans, suggest a referendum on issueAlbertans should be able to cast ballots in a referendum on whether or not to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force, a group of local leaders requested Wednesday afternoon.
-
-
Equine experience in Chatham pulls another award into the stableA unique experience that allows people to interact with historic Ojibwe Spirit Horses has received a second piece of recognition for its innovation.
-
2 in hospital following three-vehicle crash believed to involve alcohol: N.S. RCMPThe RCMP in Cape Breton is investigating a three-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 125 in Sydney Mines, N.S.