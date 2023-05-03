New app lets Sask. residents view health records on their phones
Saskatchewan residents can now view their health records on a mobile device, thanks to the launch of a new app from eHealth.
The MySaskHealthRecord mobile app functions the same as the web-based version, which allows users to see their lab test results, medical imaging reports, immunization history, prescription history, and clinical visit history, according to a news release from the province.
Users can also add their own information to track and generate reports, set reminders, and share information with other users.
"A lot of my patients want to play a role in guiding their own health care and the mobile app makes it that much easier. I see this as a real enhancement to the care I can provide and my relationship with my patients," Saskatchewan Cancer Agency oncologist Dr. Nelson Leong said in the release.
The app works on Apple devices running iOS 14 or higher and devices running Android 11 and up, according to the release.
Those who have a MySaskHealthRecord account can use the app, and residents who don’t have an account can create one online.
