New aquatic centre will replace Canora's 50-year-old outdoor pool

The Town of Canora has approved plans to replace its 50-year-old outdoor pool with a new aquatic centre.

Residents should be able to dive in to the new facility in July 2022, with construction to excavate the current site beginning in early August.

"We're going to get a shortened pool season this year, but I don't think anybody will be complaining once they see the new pool," said Aaron Herriges, director of leisure services for the Town of Canora.

Herriges said the new facility is designed to have something everyone.

Splash features, a lazy river and a tot pool with a sheltered area are shown in the site renders, as well as two water slides and a four lane junior Olympic-sized lap pool.

"It's got a recreational side, plus it's got a lesson side, it's got features for very young kids, little bit of a different twist than what we're used to," explained Herriges.

In addition to the new water-related features, a parking lot, landscaped green space and service building will also be constructed.

The project is estimated to cost around $2 million, with majority of the funds coming from town reserves. Community groups, businesses and family donations are also rolling in to help bring the facility to fruition.

"We're hoping that that trend just keeps going and we reach our goal when it comes to the time when we start the project."

Canora town council ultimately decided to build a new facility after an engineering assessment advised it as a more feasible option in comparison to putting money in to renovating the existing pool.

“We're going to see a new bright, new shiny new facility in Canora that's something we haven't had in a long time,” said Herriges.

Once open the new facility will operate in the same manner as the swimming pool does now, offering programs such as swimming lessons.