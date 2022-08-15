New aquatic chair making dreams a reality in New Tecumseth

What may appear to the naked eye to be a simple community pool has recently turned into so much more.

An aquatic wheelchair was added recently to the Alliston Rotary Pool. It was a recommendation from the New Tecumseth Accessibility Advisory Committee in an effort to provide increased access to the popular summer spot.

"Over the last number of years there have been people in our community that would certainly benefit, both children and adults, with accessibility issues coming into the rotary pool and we were very, very happy that this term of council was able to help this way as well," says Doud Kowalinski, the committee's chair.

The committee is given funds by the town for which it provides recommendations on where those funds would best be directed. Mayor Rick Milne says council was fully supportive of the new chair, as well as various floatation devices.

"It's just another tool that we have to make our residents happier and something more that we can do for the people who can't do it," says Milne. "Our accessibility community is doing a great job. When they brought this to council it won hands-down. This is just another reason why New Tecumseth is the place to be."

Officials say that the chair has proven to be very popular, with plans to increase accessibility options throughout the community.

Recently one regular attendee, who typically watches from the sidelines, was able to dive in for the first time in decades.

"He personally hadn't been in the water for 20 years. So when he finally got to have that experience I was really glad to be a part of it. It was such an important experience for him. He got to feel the experience of swimming again after being bound to a wheelchair for such a long time."

The chair is available free of charge and can be reserved in advance.