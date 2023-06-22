New area code 382 introduced in southwestern Ont.

The new area code 382 has been introduced to southwestern Ontario and some have mixed feelings about it.

The new addition by the Canadian Numbering Administrator, which dictates area codes for the telecommunications industry, is partially in response to the increased demand for phone numbers in this part of the province.

The area code 382 joined 519, 226 and 548 as of June 17.

“There's so many. It's hard for me to even keep track of where they all are in Canada,” said Kelly Walsh, program manager with the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

Things that communicate for payment like parking meters or vending machines, also take up phone numbers these days. Even traffic lights can be on a wired network.

And with this area growing exponentially over the last several decades – so has the need for phone numbers.

“That area was actually shared with 416 and 613. And then in 1953 it got its own area code and that's when 519 was put in. And then 53 years later – it was exhausting and we put in 226 in that area. And then 10 years later we put in 548 so that was the third one 10 years later. And now 8 years after that we're putting in 382,” Walsh explained.

RESIDENTS REACT

Some people CTV News spoke with said 382 doesn’t have the same ring to it as the other area codes we’re used to.

“Doesn't really roll off the tongue,” said one resident.

“Sounds a little strange for sure. Going to take some getting used to for sure,” said another resident.

Some residents said they’ll never give up their 519 or 226 digits.

“KW without 519 just wouldn't seem right,” said another resident.

According to the Telecommunications Alliance, existing numbers will keep the same area code and local calling areas will stay the same.

The Canadian Numbering Administrator forecasts southwestern Ontario will need another area code in 2030.