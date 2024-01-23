New art exhibit celebrates Remai Modern’s collection growth

A new exhibit at the Remai Modern is celebrating the art gallery’s growth.

The exhibit, Views from the Blue House, is named after one of the first paintings acquired by the Saskatoon Art Centre — that then became the Mendel Art Gallery, and eventually the Remai Modern.

“The exhibition starts with this gift and traces its development over the years, now numbering close to 8,000 works,” curator Troy Gronsdahl tells CTV News.

When the Mendel opened in 1964, the curator-director joked that the gallery’s permanent collection was so small that he moved in with one painting under each arm — according to former staff member, Helen ‘Bubs’ Coleman’s book.

Views from the Blue House features about 100 works. It aims to look at the past and future of the gallery, including monumental pieces gifted to the gallery.

“It’s really a tribute to all the artists and donors that have supported and grown the collection over the years,” Gronsdahl says.

Unique to Views from the Blue House, multiple curators were involved in organizing this exhibition.

“We all put our heads together on this one,” Gronsdahl says.

He says “multiple perspectives” makes the collection feel vibrant and unique.

Views from the Blue House opens Saturday, admission is by donation.