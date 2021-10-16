New art gallery featuring award-winning artist’s work opens in Edmonton

A new art gallery has opened in the Cavanagh neighbourhood in southwest Edmonton, it features the works of Chans, an award-winning south Asian artist.

Chandrashekharan, or Chans, has been working as an artist and illustrator for 52 years. His love of art began when he was a child in India.

According to his website, Chans has also held exhibitions in India and the United Arab Emirates. He previously held an exhibition in Canada in 2014, but he lost 65 original pieces when his luggage was lost on the flight back to India.

Visitors can book an appointment to visit the Chans Art Gallery at Collins Crescent at Chans’ website.

Thomas Dang, the MLA for Edmonton South, was on hand to officially inaugurate the gallery.