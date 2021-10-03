New art installation under the Gardiner allows visitors to add their own heartbeat

There’s something new beating under the Gardiner Expressway and you can add your own heartbeat to the installation.

The Canadian premiere of Pulse Topology is a stunning interactive work of art using light and sound created by Mexican-Canadian media artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer.

Using touch-less biometric technology, visitors can add their heartbeat to the 3,000 lights that hang from the bottom of the Gardiner Expressway inside a massive enclosed storage chamber.

Ilana Altman, co-executive director of The Bentway explains how the installation creates “all sorts of mountains and valleys that really invert the energy of the highway itself. Putting the energy and the emphasis back on the people below as opposed to the cars above.”

Doctor Sanjeev Sockalingham, a psychiatrist at CAMH adds, “It’s very symbolic I think in bringing that human piece to our health and well being. It really brings forth that connection between mental health, the person and those around us.”

The installation runs the entire month of October, except on Mondays. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, but a five dollars contribution is recommended.

You can book a time slot visit here.