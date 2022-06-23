New autism school opens near Barrie
A new autism school outside Barrie will officially open its doors today.
Beating The Odds IBI and Child Development Services will be opening on a farm in Utopia Thursday.
The organization has been servicing Simcoe County and the GTA for the past seven years. Until now, the group has solely provided in-home services for kids and families with autism.
Amber Maloney, owner of Beating The Odds IBI and Child Development Services, dreamt of opening a one-stop-shop facility where all services could be accessed in-house.
Renovations have been underway for the past few months to transform Maloney's two acres of land into an autism facility equipped with a farm and a school.
This centre will offer one-to-one therapy, a kitchen for cooking lessons and a fenced-in area outdoors for visiting animals.
There will also be forested walking trails used for nature lessons and enjoyment.
To find out more, head to Beating the Odds IBI and Child Development Services website or Facebook page.
