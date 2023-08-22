New automated speed cameras could be coming to nearly 30 hot spots in Barrie

The City of Barrie aims to pump the brakes on speeding and aggressive driving with new automated speed cameras (ASE) in select areas.

Several 'coming soon' signs were installed on Monday in locations identified as problem areas where the cameras will be activated in roughly 90 days.

Once the speed cameras are up and running, the 'coming soon' signs will be replaced with 'camera in use' signs to notify motorists.

The City says speed cameras reduce the risk of collisions and help ensure motorists remain within the speed limit in community safety zones.

Nearly 30 locations have been identified by the City as hot spots for speeders. The City says those areas are where the cameras could be installed.

The signs are currently installed at Big Bay Point Road at Willow Landing and Saint Michael the Archangel Schools and Anne Street North at Portage View and ÉSC Nouvelle-Alliance.

During a June council meeting, councillors approved a motion to implement an Automated Speed Enforcement Program in school zones and community safety zones.