New B.C. cabinet includes 15 women, 7 people of colour

B.C. Premier David Eby has unveiled his new cabinet, which includes some fresh faces and several ministers who will be shifting responsibilities.

On Wednesday morning, Eby revealed his cabinet will include a record-setting 15 women, seven people of colour, one person living with a disability and eight new faces.

It is comprised of 23 ministers and four ministers of state, an expansion of two from the previous cabinet. There are also 14 parliamentary secretaries.

Eby has moved Katrine Conroy to the role of finance minister, and is keeping Health Minister Adrian Dix in place.

The opposition Liberals had called on Dix to be fired, something that likely kept him in his post.

Liberal leader Kevien Falcon noted the government faces a number of crises, including housing, health care, and affordability.

"We are going to continue to point out to the public the massive gap between what this government promises and what's delivered," Falcon told journalists in Vancouver.

In a flurry of recent announcements, the newly minted premier also announced a new and dedicated housing minister. That responsibility, along with being government house leader, now falls to Eby’s NDP leadership co-chair, Ravi Kahlon. Kahlon was previously the minister of jobs.

"My three priorities for me in this role will be speed, supply and synergy," explained Kahlon, saying he wanted to get things done faster, housing supply built quicker and with more co-operation with municipalities.

Niki Sharma is new to cabinet and the role of attorney general, as the government faces ongoing concerns around violent and repeat offenders.

"I got a call from (the premier) saying, 'We'd like you to be the Attorney General of B.C.' and I don't remember anything after that," Sharma told reporters.

As a lawyer, Sharma represented residential school survivors. She added she would continue down the path the government has been on, attempting to deal with public safety by addressing root causes of crime.

Sharma is the first South Asian woman to be Attorney General. She choked up on stage when taking the oath.

"I think about all the women before me, in my family ... that didn't have the opportunities," Sharma said. She told reporters the racism and sexism her relatives encountered is something she would carry with her.

Eby has promised to hire more RCMP officers and his government also provided direction to Crown counsel to pursue detention for violent offenders.

He also doused rumours about a snap election, saying he was committed to fixed election dates. The next provincial general election is scheduled for October 2024.

"We have two years. We have a mandate from British Columbians to deliver," Eby said.

Former finance minister Selina Robinson is now the minister for post-secondary education and future skills. She will also be responsible for foreign credentialing, something Eby has signalled is a priority for his government's plan to fix the province's health-care woes.

Eby has said his priorities for his first 100 days in office include housing, public safety, health care and affordability.