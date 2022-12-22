New Barrie police chief sworn in, vows to prioritize officer wellness and community trust

Rich Johnston has been sworn in as the new chief of Barrie police.

Johnston takes over for former Chief Kimberley Greenwood, who passed the baton to him at a Change of Command ceremony attended by hundreds of people on Thursday afternoon.

Johnston has spent two decades patrolling the streets of Barrie and is well-positioned to lead the police service through the challenges it faces, including navigating the ongoing pandemic.

The new chief has set a goal of hiring an additional five officers in the new year to help strengthen the department's legitimacy and build trust with the community.

One of Johnston's main priorities will be the wellness of his officers, as he believes that for them to effectively protect the public, they must first be protected within the organization.

"It's honestly all about our member's wellness because if we want our people to be out there protecting the public, we need them protected in the organization as well," he said.

Johnston said he also recognizes the challenges facing policing at this time and aims to focus on building relationships and trust with the community through every interaction.

"I'm under no illusion that it's a rough time to be in policing. The women and men that are out there driving around, keeping our community safe are amazing people, but we need to be focused on police legitimacy in the community," he noted.

Congratulations to Chief of Police Rich Johnston on becoming the tenth Chief in the history of the #BarriePolice Service at the Change of Command Ceremony held this afternoon at the Southshore Centre! pic.twitter.com/l2aKoUlm7L