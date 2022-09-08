New baseball diamonds a 'massive game changer' for Langford

The City of Langford has purchased five hectares of land along Sooke Lake Road from the Capital Regional District to build three baseball diamonds.

“This is a big announcement for Langford,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young.

“When Langford incorporated, we were looking for spaces to put a ball field,” said Young. “Thirty years later, here we are.”

Lillian Szpak, chair of the Regional Water Supply Commission for the Capital Regional District, called the decision a "win-win."

Szpak says the land was no longer being used by the CRD. With the proceeds of the sale, the CRD will build a new watershed field office facility.

“It’s a win for Langford, I think it’s certainly a win for this neighbourhood, and it’s a win for the regional water supply as well,” said Szpak.

“This is a massive game changer, I’m telling you,” said Scott Wood, president of the Greater Victoria Mixed Slo-Pitch Association and the area director for Slo-Pitch National.

Slo-pitch is a growing sport on Vancouver Island but it’s a sport that has become almost handcuffed.

“I love the sport of slo-pitch,” said Wood. “I love to see the sport of slo-pitch grow and the problem is we don’t have the fields to be able to grow here in Victoria.”

Wood says the new facility will begin to solve that problem as well as attract some big tournaments to the region. He says now the West Shore needs more hotels to accommodate those teams.

The mayor of Langford says work is underway on that front.

“There is a few on the drawing board right now that we’re hoping will come to fruition in the next three or four months,” said Young.

There is a plan to build a splash park, tennis court, pickleball court and a playground on the site as well.

“It’s just going to be a full service, top level, recreation centre for the community,” said the mayor.

The City of Langford has applied for a $6-million grant from the Canada Community Building Fund to assist with the construction of the facility, which the mayor said will be completed in a year.