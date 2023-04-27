New BC Housing CEO selected after previous executive resigned

BC Housing officially has a new CEO after the former leader stepped down last year due to a lack of confidence in his abilities for the role.

Vincent Tong has been selected as the new CEO after servicing as the acting CEO of BC Housing since September 2022.

Before that, he worked as BC Housing vice president of development and assets strategies for about a year, and previously held the role of chief development officer for Toronto Community Housing.

"The BC Housing board of commissioners wanted a transformational leader to guide the organization through its evolution, and we found that leader in Vincent Tong," said Allan Seckel, chair of the BC Housing board of commissioners.

"Under Vincent’s leadership, BC Housing has been taking significant steps to strengthen our organizational structure and capacity, financial systems, governance practices, and policies related to oversight, transparency and conflict of interest," he said.

BC Housing's previous CEO, Shayne Ramsey, stepped down last summer saying that he no longer had confidence that he could "solve the complex problems facing us at BC Housing."

His resignation announcement came just days after there were high profile assaults and murders of homeless people in B.C., which weighed heavily on his mind.

He said that after he resigned, he would focus on spending more time with his family and "tackle problems I still feel like I can solve."

Last year, the province also overhauled the BC Housing commission board, firing all seven members in July and replacing them with new staff.

The shakeup came after a third-party report of BC Housing outlined 26 findings and 44 recommendations on how to improve the organization, whose budget had more than doubled in a span of three years.

The report was ordered by the B.C. government, which noted that BC Housing's expenditures and revenues, which totalled $782 million in the 2017/2018 year, had expanded to $1.9 billion by the 2020/2021 year.

"I’m honoured to have the opportunity to continue leading the transformation at BC Housing," said Tong in a release Thursday.

"This is a pivotal time in B.C. where people are struggling to secure affordable housing," he said. "I am committed to ensuring BC Housing delivers on our mandate and recent record investments made by the province through Homes for People to open tens of thousands of new affordable homes."

"I look forward to continuing to work with BC Housing’s dedicated employees, along with our provincial partners, the non-profit housing sector and municipal partners as we work together to address the housing crisis that affects us all," he said.