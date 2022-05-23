New beer-themed spa opens in heart of Muskoka

An existing business in Muskoka is expanding its offerings to include a unique experience right in the heart of Torrance.

The Muskoka BeerSpa recently held its official grand opening. While the resort itself has been in operation for over 15 years, the spa elements were only recently introduced, part of a continued effort to expand and grow.

"I think ultimately everything we've done here in the 16 years we've been here is just continue to build things that we would want in our own backyard," says Greg Knight, the founder of Muskoka BeerSpa. "So we have great food, live entertainment, great shopping, what else did you want? Hot tubs and saunas and a place to relax? So it's a little bit of everything."

The property spans approximately 5 acres. The existing Clear Lakes Brewing Co. offers an on-site brewery, with three restaurants and now a margarita bar amongst the offerings. Knight says he got the idea for the beer-themed spa after travelling the world, inspired by a property he saw in Prague.

It can accommodate up to 80 overnight guests at any given point. The spa was initially supposed to open on Canada Day in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays.

"We have a 5-acre, what we call our outdoor oasis here, hot tubs, saunas, swimming pools, relaxation areas, of course, cold, fresh beer, great food, live entertainment," says Knight. "It's a different spin on the outdoor spa experience."

Knight says weekends are sold out for the coming months, but there is room during the week. For more information, click here.