New big blue chairs added to five Sault lookout points

Residents in the Sault might've spotted some very big blue chairs appearing throughout the city.

There's five chairs to be exact and they're part of the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council's effort to get people outdoors this summer.

"It's been two years since we were able to purchase these chairs, but they're finally here," said Celeste Bond, a member on the council.

"It's so great and to see everybody being attracted towards the chairs and wanting to take pictures with them and going to see them, it's very fulfilling."

The intention was to actually roll out the chairs last summer, but Bond said COVID-19 got in the way of their setup.

But now that they're here, the council said it will present more than just a photo opportunity for Saultites.

"Our plan is after lockdown, to have a contest, a photo contest with the chairs," said Emily Hewgill, a member of the council.

"There will be a hashtag in place and you just have to go around take pictures with the chairs and there will be prizes at the end of it."

Residents are urged to keep COVID-19 guidelines in mind and practice physical distancing while visiting the chairs.

The chairs themselves will be permanent fixtures, according to the city of Sault Ste. Marie, but could see some rotation to other locations in the future.