New bike lanes installed along Victoria Promenade
Protected bike lanes were installed along Victoria Promenade over the weekend as part of a pilot project.
Workers placed flexposts and curbs on both sides of the one-way road, between 116 Street and 121 Street, to create two lanes for bikes and scooters.
The city conducted a survey ahead of the decision with four options including one or two bike lanes.
The decision to install two bike lanes means there's no street parking along the promenade anymore, but the city says there are nearly 300 free on-street parking stalls within a five-minute walk radius.
The past two summers, the City of Edmonton installed a temporary mobility lane on the Victoria promenade, covered by cones, to allow for physical distancing at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city will evaluate the project in the fall.
